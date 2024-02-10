Homestead Advisers Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.24% of Federal Signal worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $497,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $1,733,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $7,079,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,641,000 after buying an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $79.62.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

