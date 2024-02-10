Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock.

Honest Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. Honest has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $330.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Honest

In other news, major shareholder Venture Manageme Institutional sold 236,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $362,222.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,487,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,516,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $148,937.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 965,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,296.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Venture Manageme Institutional sold 236,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $362,222.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,487,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,516,185.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 375,783 shares of company stock valued at $646,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 0.5% in the second quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC now owns 10,474,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 5,825,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 1,169,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,746,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 711,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 386.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,397,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

