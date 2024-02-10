Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Barclays

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of HON stock opened at $194.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after acquiring an additional 926,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

