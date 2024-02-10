Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.20.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $273.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $275.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

