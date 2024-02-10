Huntington National Bank Acquires 204 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Kellanova Stock Down 2.6 %

Kellanova stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $4,192,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,956,286. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

