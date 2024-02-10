Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $115,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $99,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $56.08 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

