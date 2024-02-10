Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 372.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $139,536,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 710.2% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $110,047,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $69.04 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

