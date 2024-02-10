Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $270.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 138.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.56. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $271.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

