Huntington National Bank Sells 1,701 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $20.02 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.