Huntington National Bank Sells 82 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,920. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock opened at $263.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $265.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.82 and its 200 day moving average is $238.63.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.