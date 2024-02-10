Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Hydro One Price Performance

H stock opened at C$40.06 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.38. The stock has a market cap of C$24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.