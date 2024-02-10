IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $88.08

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.08 and last traded at $88.40, with a volume of 434549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

