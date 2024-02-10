IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $265.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $215.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $228.11 on Thursday. IDEX has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $231.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IDEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IDEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,437,000 after acquiring an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in IDEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

