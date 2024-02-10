IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.16% of IDT worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in IDT during the 1st quarter worth $937,000. Bandera Partners LLC grew its position in IDT by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 233,441 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IDT during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the 1st quarter worth $550,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Stock Performance

IDT stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. IDT Co. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $301.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Insider Activity at IDT

In related news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $100,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,913. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

