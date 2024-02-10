Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Underweight”

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $240.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $277.00.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.33.

ITW stock opened at $255.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

