Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Illumina alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Illumina Stock Down 3.8 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN stock opened at $137.84 on Monday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.