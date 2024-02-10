Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.95.

ILMN stock opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.32. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36, a PEG ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

