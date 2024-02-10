Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.19) Per Share

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Immunic in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.19) for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.04. Immunic has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Immunic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Immunic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Immunic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Immunic by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

