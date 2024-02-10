Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.19) Per Share

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2024

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUXFree Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Immunic in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.19) for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMUX

Immunic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.04. Immunic has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Immunic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Immunic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Immunic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Immunic by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.