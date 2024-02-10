ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $5,562,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,296. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,482,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,477,000 after buying an additional 2,908,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after buying an additional 4,492,165 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 471.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,425,000 after buying an additional 10,992,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,258,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,420,000 after buying an additional 3,506,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

