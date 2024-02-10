indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading 8.9% Higher

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.12. 787,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,991,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 65.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at $218,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,191. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,060,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,040,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,612,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

