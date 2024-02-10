Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,014 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Indivior were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDV opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. Indivior PLC has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

About Indivior

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.