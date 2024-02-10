Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,014 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Indivior were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.
Indivior Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INDV opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. Indivior PLC has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $26.50.
About Indivior
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
