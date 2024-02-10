Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of ISV opened at C$22.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$19.22 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The company has a market cap of C$412.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million. Information Services had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.46%. Analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.8612403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

