Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Releases Earnings Results

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

