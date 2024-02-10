Insider Buying: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) Director James Paul Scopa bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Down 12.2 %

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.73 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $174.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

