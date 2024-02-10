Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Buys £149.64 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($187.59).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jayne Cottam purchased 728 shares of Assura stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £327.60 ($410.68).

Assura Stock Down 0.7 %

Assura stock opened at GBX 42.60 ($0.53) on Friday. Assura Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.38 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.60 ($0.68). The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -710.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Assura Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 49 ($0.61) to GBX 51 ($0.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

