Insider Buying: CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Acquires £4,945.32 in Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Philip Braun bought 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £4,945.32 ($6,199.47).

CVC Income & Growth Price Performance

Shares of LON:CVCE opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £984,312.00 and a PE ratio of 18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.92. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

Get CVC Income & Growth alerts:

CVC Income & Growth Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from CVC Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.37%. CVC Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,000.00%.

About CVC Income & Growth

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.