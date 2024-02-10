Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys $1,470,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,368,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,220,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $388,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 511,531 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $480,839.14.

On Friday, January 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 3,874,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 3,480,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $4,042,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

