Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys $1,470,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,368,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,220,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $388,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 511,531 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $480,839.14.
- On Friday, January 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00.
OPKO Health Stock Performance
OPKO Health stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPKO Health
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OPKO Health
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.