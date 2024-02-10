Insider Buying: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Buys $140,364.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200,155.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.5 %

ZION opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

View Our Latest Report on ZION

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.