Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE APH opened at $105.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.06. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

