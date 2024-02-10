Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $93.06 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

