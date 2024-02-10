Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ CRUS opened at $93.06 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRUS
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
