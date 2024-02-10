Insider Selling: Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Major Shareholder Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) major shareholder J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $21,371.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,510,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,937.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Paltalk Stock Performance
Shares of PALT opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Paltalk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.19.
Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paltalk
About Paltalk
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.
