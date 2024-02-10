Insider Selling: Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Major Shareholder Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) major shareholder J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $21,371.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,510,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,937.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PALT opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Paltalk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paltalk by 40.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,634 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paltalk in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paltalk by 235.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paltalk by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Paltalk in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

