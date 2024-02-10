Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) CFO Sells $429,057.50 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $429,057.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $643,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RxSight Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RXST stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.21.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in RxSight by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the third quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in RxSight during the second quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RxSight by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

