Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Sells $5,367,500.00 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,595.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Saia Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $565.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $568.71.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Saia’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.89.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
