Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Sells $5,367,500.00 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,595.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Saia Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $565.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $568.71.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Saia’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Saia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 61,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 40,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.89.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Articles

