Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $2,487,364.30 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $2,487,364.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,216 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $2,944,456.88.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $3,120,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $3,249,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,127 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,842,954.01.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $3,048,960.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 90,012 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $3,151,320.12.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 107,130 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $3,590,997.60.

On Friday, December 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 138,272 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $4,692,951.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,960,286.32.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,420 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,367.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $35.48 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -84.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

