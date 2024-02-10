Insider Selling: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) EVP Sells 6,432 Shares of Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE SKX opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.