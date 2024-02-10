Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Sells $68,972,963.40 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $341.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.40. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $346.59. The stock has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

