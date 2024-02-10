Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $194.87 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.38 and its 200-day moving average is $193.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -263.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

