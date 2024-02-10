Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.90. 1,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

Institutional Trading of Intchains Group

Intchains Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.