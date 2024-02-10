Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Director Gilbert Harrison Sells 250 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $113.63 and a one year high of $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average of $135.24.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $924,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $8,093,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 112.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

