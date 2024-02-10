Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $437.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,943,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,375,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.75 and its 200 day moving average is $384.26. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $437.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

