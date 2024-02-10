Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.13

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2024

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIGGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 55370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.