Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.13

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 55370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

