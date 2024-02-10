Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.13

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 55370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
