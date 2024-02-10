iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108,411 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

