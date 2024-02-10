iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 322,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 377,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,762. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

