iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) Trading 0% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 109,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 144,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.