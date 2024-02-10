iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. 289,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 146.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 157,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

