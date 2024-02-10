iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.22 and last traded at $36.20. Approximately 20,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

