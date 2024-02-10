iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Valence8 US LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Valence8 US LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,017 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Valence8 US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valence8 US LP owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $19,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,092,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 194,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,396,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,321,000 after purchasing an additional 145,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.87. 1,631,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

