iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Stake Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,716 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 6.73% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $20,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMIN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 73,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $348.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

