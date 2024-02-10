iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.63. 7,062,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $66.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

