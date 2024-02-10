iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,143,000 after acquiring an additional 135,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. 1,255,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,751. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $78.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

